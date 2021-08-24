Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Coupa Software worth $56,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,359 shares of company stock worth $26,847,763 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $224.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.76. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.