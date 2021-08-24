Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Arista Networks worth $63,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,756 shares of company stock worth $35,746,529 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $370.25 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

