Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 130,246 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $67,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.