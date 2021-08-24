Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,248 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Enphase Energy worth $67,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

