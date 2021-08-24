Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.64% of Dolby Laboratories worth $63,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.58.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

