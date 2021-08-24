Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,339 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $57,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on J. raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

NYSE J opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

