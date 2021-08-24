Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 274,211 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274,211 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of FirstEnergy worth $60,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,879,000 after buying an additional 234,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

