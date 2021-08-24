Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,787 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,787 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $60,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,323,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

NYSE:FLT opened at $261.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

