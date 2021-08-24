Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,999 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Avantor worth $55,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 519.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $478,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,439 shares of company stock valued at $24,002,050. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of AVTR opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

