Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 50,669 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,669 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of CMS Energy worth $56,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 33.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

