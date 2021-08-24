Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,731 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Pool worth $56,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $474.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

