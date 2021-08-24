Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 854,315 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,315 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Datadog worth $57,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Datadog by 55.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 212.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,623 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $103,727.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $134,343.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,178,937 shares of company stock worth $148,786,199 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

