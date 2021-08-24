Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 512,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,137,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,277,000 after buying an additional 61,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,016,000 after buying an additional 43,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.