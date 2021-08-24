Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,614 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $68,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.65.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.