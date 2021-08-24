Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Ingersoll Rand worth $55,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 310.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 260,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197,277 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.88.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

