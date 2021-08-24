Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of The J. M. Smucker worth $55,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

