Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cheniere Energy worth $64,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 66,996 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 126.6% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 78,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.