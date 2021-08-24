Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,868 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Citrix Systems worth $54,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $367,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.