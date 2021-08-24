Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,355,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $63,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.