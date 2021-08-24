Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Shares Down 42.6%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME)’s share price fell 42.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

About Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

