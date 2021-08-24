Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,497 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 466,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 377,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,660,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 179,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

