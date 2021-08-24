Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

