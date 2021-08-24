Super Zero Protocol Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $63.10 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.73 or 0.06643553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00132616 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,200,825 coins and its circulating supply is 326,418,442 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

