Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.