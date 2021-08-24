SuperLauncher Achieves Market Cap of $4.55 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $4.55 million and $158,759.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 68.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.16 or 0.99690907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00988153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.06685454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,027 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.