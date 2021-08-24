Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Shares Down 0.1%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile (NYSE:STRE)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

