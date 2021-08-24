SureRemit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,838.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $22,838.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00156483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.48 or 0.99950635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.00994500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.10 or 0.06701086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

