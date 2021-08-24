Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

SUR has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

SUR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 96 ($1.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,850. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a market capitalization of £154.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.43. Sureserve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31).

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

