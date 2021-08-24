Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON SUR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 96 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 169,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sureserve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £154.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.43.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

