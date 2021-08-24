Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.50. Suzano has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Suzano by 308.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Suzano by 374.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Suzano during the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Suzano during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

