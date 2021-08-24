Swerve Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.19 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001867 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.39 or 0.00788401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00099447 BTC.

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,651,351 coins and its circulating supply is 14,494,290 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

