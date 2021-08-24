SwftCoin Price Up 6.8% This Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00810761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

