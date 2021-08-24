SWYFT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,719.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. SWYFT has a total market cap of $18,425.98 and approximately $7,719.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00785118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00100285 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

