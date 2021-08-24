Symbol (XYM) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $813.59 million and $3.92 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00123684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00155866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.45 or 1.00263447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.79 or 0.01000473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.68 or 0.06587511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,928,263,016 coins and its circulating supply is 5,480,636,116 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

