Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $87,766,657.16 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30.

Shares of SNPS traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.52. 27,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $321.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $6,009,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

