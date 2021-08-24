Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,886,091. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $320.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $321.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.