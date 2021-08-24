Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $12.49 on Major Exchanges

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $12.49 or 0.00025907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $165.98 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.94 or 0.00788367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

