Syscoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $143.51 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00367194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,850,575 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

