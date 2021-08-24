Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.52. 16,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 310,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,352 shares of company stock worth $1,391,784. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

