TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,343,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,181,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $4.80.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

