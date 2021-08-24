Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Down 4.5%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

TALS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

