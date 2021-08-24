Tap One Day Volume Reaches $414,526.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Tap has a market cap of $1.77 million and $414,526.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00800011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

