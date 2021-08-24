Taraxa (TARA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $750,972.00

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Taraxa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Taraxa has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $750,972.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Taraxa has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.21 or 0.00789053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00100063 BTC.

About Taraxa

Taraxa is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,852,511 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taraxa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taraxa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taraxa using one of the exchanges listed above.

