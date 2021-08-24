Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Down 3.3%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 16,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,860,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
