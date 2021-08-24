Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

