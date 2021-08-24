TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 30,810 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. 904,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,451,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

