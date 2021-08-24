TBH Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW traded up $67.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $440.07. The company had a trading volume of 325,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.73.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.