TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Compass Diversified at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,638 shares of company stock valued at $237,395 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. 2,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,875. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

