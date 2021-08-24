TD Securities Cuts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $42.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.13% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

MAXR opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,914.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

