Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 13,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 81,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

